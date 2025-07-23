Man accused of scamming elderly Wyoming County couple out of $20,000

JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is accused of scamming an elderly Wyoming County couple out of $20,000 and faces a third-degree grand larceny charge, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a report from an elderly couple in the Town of Java on May 27 that they had been “scammed” out of $20,000.00 in cash. The couple reported that after clicking something on their computer, it locked up and a pop-up window instructed them to call “Microsoft Security” with a phone number listed. They were allegedly instructed to withdraw money from their bank, put it in an envelope, and that a delivery person would arrive. A man wearing a delivery vest allegedly arrived and picked up the envelope with the money.

According to the sheriff's office, during the investigation, a NYS license plate registered to 43-year-old Rihui Yan of Elmhurst, N.Y. was developed. The sheriff's office said Yan, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, was found to have been arrested by United States Border Patrol in California in 2023 for illegal entry, but was released on an order of recognizance back into the U.S. after his arrest. In addition, Yan was found to have a valid NYS driver’s license.

Investigators said on May 28, a search warrant for Yan's vehicle was obtained and a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Investigator located and stopped the vehicle on State Route 11 in Canton, N.Y. Yan was taken into custody and his cellphones, vehicle and $2400.00 in U.S. currency were seized.

It was determined that Yan was living in Albany, and he was charged by New York State police in Malone for third-degree grand larceny for a similar scam that occurred in Franklin County for over $40,000. He was processed, released and then taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was detained at the Buffalo Detention Facility in Batavia.

According to investigators, a search warrant was obtained for Yan’s residence in Albany on May 30, and documents, electronic devices and $3,400.00 in U.S. currency were seized.

On July 16, Yan was transported from the Buffalo Detention Facility to Wyoming County Court, where he was arraigned before Judge O’Geen. The sheriff's office said Per NYS Bail Reform, Yan was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear back in Wyoming County Court at a later date. He was then returned to the Buffalo Detention Facility, where he remains pending removal hearings.