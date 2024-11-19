Man accused of raping two young girls in remote area of Erie County

CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 24-year-old man from the Rochester area is facing charges accused of raping two young girls in Western New York.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ahmed Yaqoob on November 15 following an investigation led by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, authorities say they determined Yaqoob traveled from Greece, New York to North Collins on October 17, 2024, where he picked up two underage girls. The girls were 12-years-old and 14-years-old. Authorities say Yaqoob then drove the girls to a remote area in the Town of Concord where he sexually assaulted them.

The sheriff's office began its investigation the next day, October 18, and by October 24, they had a search warrant authorized by a judge.

Authorities say they then seized evidence and on November 15, Yaqoob was arrested.

Yaqoob is charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child less than 13, Rape in the First Degree and Rape in the Second Degree.

Yaqoob was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center where he remains in custody.

Due to the serious nature of the allegations, 7 News has decided to publish the defendant's mugshot.