Man accused of killing 8-year-old Blasdell boy in suspected DWI crash indicted on new charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Angola man accused of killing an 8-year-old boy in a suspected DWI crash has been indicted on new charges.
53-year-old Markus Genovese was arraigned Thursday on a six count indictment:
- One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
- Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “C” felonies)
- Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)
- One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class “D” felony)
Genovese is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Route 5 in Hamburg back in June. Inside the other vehicle was 8-year-old Thomas Ross of Blasdell who was sitting in the backseat on the driver's side and was killed in the crash. A 4-year-old second passenger was also hurt in the collision.
Watch: Remembering 8-year-old Thomas ross who was killed in the crash on Route 5.
Authorities say Genovese was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and without a valid license at the time of the crash.
Genovese remains held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on August 15 for a pre-trial conference.