Man accused of killing 8-year-old Blasdell boy in suspected DWI crash indicted on new charges

Below you can watch our original reporting after the defendant appeared in court for the first time in June.
Markus Genovese appeared in court Thursday morning to be fingerprinted after he was arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Hamburg. Police say Genovese was driving drunk at the time of the crash.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Angola man accused of killing an 8-year-old boy in a suspected DWI crash has been indicted on new charges.

53-year-old Markus Genovese was arraigned Thursday on a six count indictment:

  • One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
  • Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “C” felonies)
  • Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)
  • One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class “D” felony)
thumb2 geno.jpg
Markus Genovese making a court appearance in June.

Genovese is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Route 5 in Hamburg back in June. Inside the other vehicle was 8-year-old Thomas Ross of Blasdell who was sitting in the backseat on the driver's side and was killed in the crash. A 4-year-old second passenger was also hurt in the collision.

Authorities say Genovese was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and without a valid license at the time of the crash.

Genovese remains held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on August 15 for a pre-trial conference.

