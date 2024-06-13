Man accused of killing 8-year-old Blasdell boy in suspected DWI crash appears in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Angola man facing manslaughter charges in the crash that killed a young boy from Blasdell faced a judge Thursday morning in Hamburg Town Court.

Markus Genovese, 52, waived his right to a felony hearing. His case will now move to Supreme Court in Erie County.

Sheriff's deputies brought Genovese out of court in a wheelchair device. It marked the first time he has appeared in court in front of news cameras since the crash Saturday on Route 5 in Hamburg. He remains in custody without bail.

Authorities say Genovese was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and without a valid license when he caused a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and North Creek Road. Genovese allegedly left the scene but was found hiding in a backyard nearby.

Police say 8-year-old Thomas Ross was in the backseat of the vehicle that Genovese struck and died in the crash. A 4-year-old boy was also in the backseat of the vehicle that was hit and he was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.

Genovese has been charged with the following:



Driving while intoxicated

Driving while intoxicated by the combination of alcohol and narcotics

First-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident

Additional vehicle and traffic law violations

7 News has also learned through the NYS DMV that Genovese has 10 unresolved suspensions of his license and that his license was revoked at the time of the crash on Saturday. In addition, Evans police told 7 News he was arrested in 2016 and 2018 for driving with a suspended license. 7 News has also learned he has a lengthy criminal record in the state of Florida.