Man accused of forcibly raping teen at Albion park

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Albion man is accused of forcibly raping a teen at a park in the village.
The Albion Police Department said on April 28 a 15-year-old reported being forcibly raped by a male inside a village park on April 25.
According to police, 21-year-old Allan Bieber of Albion was arrested for his involvement in the incident and charged with:
- First-degree rape
- First-degree sex abuse
- Third-degree rape
- Sexual Misconduct
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Police said Bieber was processed at the Albion Police Department and remanded to the Orleans County Jail for arraignment at CAP Court.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incident or any other similar incidents involving Bieber to contact police at (585) 589-5627.