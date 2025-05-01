Man accused of forcibly raping teen at Albion park

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Albion man is accused of forcibly raping a teen at a park in the village.

The Albion Police Department said on April 28 a 15-year-old reported being forcibly raped by a male inside a village park on April 25.

According to police, 21-year-old Allan Bieber of Albion was arrested for his involvement in the incident and charged with:



First-degree rape

First-degree sex abuse

Third-degree rape

Sexual Misconduct

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Police said Bieber was processed at the Albion Police Department and remanded to the Orleans County Jail for arraignment at CAP Court.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incident or any other similar incidents involving Bieber to contact police at (585) 589-5627.