Man accused of driving with BAC nearly three times the legal limit after crash in Cheektowaga

WKBW
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit after a crash in Cheektowaga Saturday.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Route 33 and the I-90 east ramp in Cheektowaga.

New York State police said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Ronald Ramos of Tonawanda drove off the roadway and struck a ditch and he was allegedly intoxicated. After Ramos was taken into custody, transported and processed his blood alcohol content was allegedly determined to be 0.22%. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Ramos was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket. He will return to Town of Cheektowaga Court on May 19.

