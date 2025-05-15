Man accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing crash that injured student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash that injured a Lancaster High School student.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Luke A. Darling was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

On March 30, Darling was allegedly operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash with another vehicle on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. The victim, 18-year-old Lincoln Counihan, a Lancaster High School senior, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries.

The DA said Darling is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on June 4 and he was held without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Darling faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.