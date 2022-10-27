Watch Now
Man accused of breaking into home and threatening to kill family in Batavia

Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 27, 2022
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced that 43-year-old John Sumlin III was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree menacing.

The sheriff's office said Sumlin is accused of unlawfully entering a home on W Main Street in Batavia and striking the victim, holding a knife to the victim's throat and threatening to kill the victim and the victim's children. He is also accused of breaking the television in the home.

Sumlin was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and held without bail. He is due back in court on November 15.

