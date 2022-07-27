BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man accused of attempting to shoot a Buffalo police officer on Sunday was arraigned in city court on Monday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Shariff L. Shadwick was arraigned on the following offenses:

One count of first-degree attempted murder

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

According to the district attorney's office, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday Buffalo police officers were responding to a 911 call in the area of East North and Orange Streets when they encountered Shadwick.

Shadwick is accused of firing shots at one of the police officers and one of the officers allegedly returned fire. No injuries were reported. Shadwick was taken into custody and two loaded handguns were allegedly recovered from the scene.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing.

Buffalo police released dramatic body camera video of the shooting incident Wednesday which you can watch above and below.