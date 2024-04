BUFFALO N.Y. — An audience favorite is dancing back into Buffalo tonight.

"Mamma Mia!" the mega musical based on the songs of ABBA opens at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The blockbuster show is celebrating 25 years with sing-along hits like "Dancing Queen" and "Waterloo."

"Mamma Mia" runs through Sunday.

There are still tickets available for Saturday and Sunday's performances. You can buy yours here.