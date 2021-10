BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers put their best foot forward in the battle against breast cancer.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk took place along Buffalo's Outer Harbor Bike Path Saturday morning.

3,000 people, including cancer survivors, walked two miles to support the cause.

This year alone, just under 300,000 women have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Saturday's walk raised more than $250,000 dollars.