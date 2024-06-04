Making Ends Meet: How to save money as home energy prices are expected to increase this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Home energy prices are expected to rise this summer.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, the cost to stay cool will rise 7.9% this summer compared to last.

The average cost last summer was $661 and this summer it's expected to go up to $719.

We've got some tips from National Grid on how to keep those costs down:



If you haven't done so already, get a smart thermostat. You can program it to raise the temperature while you're gone and then be where you want it when you're home. There are many apps available also that let you control the temperature while you're away from home. Installing a smart thermostat can save you as much as $180 a year.

Try raising the temperature on your air conditioner a couple of degrees. It can save you money. For example, by going from 75 to 78 degrees, you can save 18% on your bill.

Don't use the oven. It's going to heat up your house. Try cooking outside or if you're inside, use the microwave, slow cooker or air fryer.

Close your window coverings. Keeping the sun out of your home will keep things cooler which means less work for your air conditioner.

Use fans in addition to the air conditioner. It can help circulate the cooler air throughout your house. Ceiling fans in the attic are especially good at drawing warm air out of the house.

Erie County offers financial assistance to certain people through its HEAP program. You may qualify based on your income and if you have a medical condition.

The county said it's still taking applications but suggested you do it soon because the funding is limited and last year, they ran out in July.

Here's the link for the HEAP assistance program.