Making back to school shopping easy with backpack giveaway

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's time to start thinking about going back to school, with the beginning of the fall term right around the corner.

So National Grid decided to try and make it easier for parents struggling to pay for back to school shopping.

That's why the company sponsored a backpack giveaway Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Athletic Pavilion in Buffalo.

Volunteers handed out some 2,000 backpacks that were filled with all kinds of school supplies.

The first 500 backpacks also included a gift card from Tops Friendly Markets.

This event handed out 850 backpacks last year and sold out quickly.

So this year organizers raised the number of backpacks to 2,000 and sold out again.