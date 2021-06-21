Watch
Making a mess is the point at Holiday Valley Mudslide

Annual event benefits Jim Kelly's Hunter's Hope Foundation
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 21:03:06-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's some good clean fun in ski country, where the object was getting into a filthy mess.

The 10th annual Mudslide took place this weekend at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

There was a 3.5 mile course, and a 5.4 mile course, but each one had more than a dozen muddy obstacles to overcome.

There were a few COVID regulations in place.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Jim Kelly's Hunter's Hope Foundation.

That's a non-profit organization committed to giving hope through education and awareness for Krabbe Disease, leukodystrophies, and newborn screening.

