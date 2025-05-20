Majority of NY voters prefer 'someone else' over Hochul for governor in latest Siena Poll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new poll released on Tuesday shows that most New York voters are ready for change in the governor's office.

According to the Siena Research Institute poll, 36 percent of voters are prepared to re-elect Governor Kathy Hochul, compared to 55 percent who want 'someone else.' That's a net 10-point negative change from April.

Governor Hochul's favorability and job approval ratings moved very little in the last month, according to the new poll. Her favorability rating is 44-46 percent, from 44-43 percent in April. Hochul's approval rating is now 50-46 percent, from 48-45 percent last month.

