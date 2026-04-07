Major water main break in Elma disrupts water service throughout the town

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Elma announced crews are responding to a major water main break that has resulted in a loss of water service throughout the town.

The town said the Water Department is actively on scene and working to locate, isolate, and repair the break as quickly and safely as possible.

"Residents who still have water service at this time are asked to limit water usage to essential needs only in order to help stabilize the system while repairs are underway," the town said in a release. "At this time, residents should expect continued service interruption until repairs are completed."

The town said it does not anticipate water service to be restored before Wednesday and it will conduct a limited bottled water distribution on Tuesday evening for residents impacted by the break.



Distribution will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Elma Volunteer Fire Company, 3007 Bowen Road, Elma, NY Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Company, 1071 Jamison Road, Elma, NY



"This distribution is limited and intended for Town of Elma residents only affected by the current water service disruption," the town said in a release.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID or proof of town residency to receive bottled water.

Residents should also monitor the Town of Elma website and the Elma Emergency Manager Facebook page for the most current updates.