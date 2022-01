BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Three local ppe manufacturers donated 15,000 masks on Saturday.

Nyppe, Shatkin First and BMP America donated the adult and pediatric masks at the Seneca Babcock Community Association in Cheektowaga.

The companies want to stress the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the importance of purchasing masks made in the USA.

The New York mask mandate in public indoor spaces continues until February 1.