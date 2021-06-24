Major makeover complete for the Torn Space Theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local theater rolled out the red carpet to show the results of a major makeover. The Torn Space Theater, cut the ribbon on a million dollars worth of upgrades.

The theater is on Fillmore Avenue, not far from the Central Terminal and the Saint Stanislaus church.

The space has been revitalized with money from the Buffalo Billion's East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund. The main theater is in the back of the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle. The theater’s left walls open to the outside and allows for actors to move beyond the stage area.

“It’s cutting edge theater,” said Marshall Maxwell, an actor with Torn Space. He described the last production he saw from the theater. “It was a Bengali cricket match and then two cars dancing, just so different.”

That different will hopefully attract people who don't normally visit the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

“What we’re continuing to do is bring people into this neighborhood, so they engage with it. They start to appreciate the many assets that this neighborhood has,” said Dan Shanahan, Torn Space Theater Founder and Artistic Director.

