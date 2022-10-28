Major makeover at Classic Lanes in Kenmore allows community to keep the strikes rolling

Classic Lanes in Kenmore reveals the building updates at a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The renovations included new lanes and upgrades to the party rooms.

"Today was the grand re-opening from some major renovations," Managing member Jeff Haber said.

He said the place needed some TLC, and with thousands of dollars in investments he is excited to keep the communy's shoes laced up and balls rolling.

Haber shares how these renovations are just the beginning.

"We still see some improvements needed. We want to replace the rug, put down new flooring," he said. "And from there we want to utilize the facility to its fullest."

Donna Anderson heads to Classic Lanes each Friday and has a long relationship with bowling.

"I got started bowling in high school," she said.

Now she shares the lanes with friends from church. She said with her being a widow and her kids been all grown up, she loves a good opportunity to flex a competitive muscle.

"I like to be competitive and I like to try and beat everyone else," Anderson said. "So thats kind of the side of me that has fun."

She said she is pleased with the upkeep and updates of Classic Lanes. Haber shares he looks forward to what the future holds for these lanes.

