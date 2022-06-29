Watch Now
Major investment to expand Head Start in Niagara Falls

State provides $2.2 in grant money for programs
Niagara Falls School District to receive $2.2 million to help improve Head Start Program.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 29, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — School leaders hope a multi million dollar investment will help expand opportunities for local students.

The Niagara Falls School District will receive a $2.2 million grant to help improve Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

These programs serve more students by the day.

School leaders say 51 students were part of the programs in January.

That went up to 91 this month.

The goal is to double that number by the fall.

Head Start is part of the district's Cradle to Career initiative, which works to educate children from six months old through graduation.

