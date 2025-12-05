Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

Major changes to New York State DMV point system, here's what you need to know

DMV.png
WKBW
DMV.png
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a reminder to drivers that, as of Monday, February 16, some of the most serious traffic violations have increased point values.

According to Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, the reforms were adopted in 2024 and are designed to more quickly identify high-risk motorists and improve traffic safety across the state.

Below are some of the key changes to the point system:

OffencePoints for Violations Before 2/16/2026Points for Violations Beginning 2/16/2026
Any Alcohol- or Drug-Related Conviction or Incident 011
Aggravated Unlicensed Operation011
Overtaking/Passing Stopped School Bus58
Speeding in Construction ZoneBased on speed8
Over-height Vehicle/Bridge Strike08
Leaving Scene of a Personal Injury Crash35
Failure to Exercise Due Care25
Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation05
Speed Contests and Races05

In addition, the time frame in which DMV can take administrative action against a persistent violator has gone from an 18-month look back to a 24-month look back.

“These updated regulations will have no impact on drivers who follow the rules of the road, but they will have a big impact on dangerous drivers and repeat offenders whose poor choices always put other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk. Our job is to make sure that New York’s roads are safe for everyone, and if someone chooses to be reckless and unsafe, they do not deserve to be behind the wheel, period.”
- NYS DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app