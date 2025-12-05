Major changes coming to New York State DMV point system, here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns has issued a warning to motorists that major changes are coming to the New York State DMV driver point system in February 2026.

According to Kearns, the reforms were adopted in 2024 and are designed to more quickly identify high-risk motorists and improve traffic safety across the state.

Below is the updated point system:



Speeding 1–10 mph over limit: increasing from 3 to 4 points

Using a cell phone while driving: increasing from 5 to 6 points

Failure to yield to a pedestrian: increasing from 3 to 5 points

Reckless driving or passing a stopped school bus: increasing from 5 to 8 points

Speeding in construction zones: 8 points regardless of speed

Drivers will also see points added for violations that previously carried none:



Equipment violations: 1 point each

Illegal U-turns: 2 points

Obstructing traffic: 2 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 3 points

As of now, drivers face a possible suspension if they accumulate 11 points within 18 months. Under the new rules, drivers can face suspension with 10 points within 24 months.

In addition, the number of impaired driving convictions that result in a lifetime license revocation has been reduced from five DUI convictions to four.