Main Street in Buffalo closed between Huron and Mohawk Streets due to 'emergency shoring of a building'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Main Street in Buffalo is closed to vehicular traffic between Huron and Mohawk Streets until further notice due to the "emergency shoring of a building."

A city spokesperson made the announcement in a release, but did not say which building would be worked on.

In addition, the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street between Huron and Mohawk Streets will be closed to pedestrians.

A city spokesperson said NFTA Metro service will continue to operate as scheduled.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the downtown area," a release says.

