Main Street businesses speak out about their experience and emotions after fatal fire

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The businesses along that block of Main Street are processing and now trying to figure out what to do next after a fatal fire on Wednesday.

"All I could do was burst into tears not knowing what was happening and if my business or all the businesses were going down with the," owner of Ink Euphoria Jessica Miller said.

She found out about the devastation on the 700th block of Main Street from a client.

"I had gotten alerted from a client who is also a firefighter letting me know 'hey im not sure whats going on but your block is on my radar,'" Miller shared.

Anxiety, she said, consumed her. The news of the fire and the fear of the unknown sent her into a panic attack.

"It was a lot it was really overwhelming for us especially with it being so close to our business," Miller stated.

Ink Euphoria said on Facebook they are planning to stay open.

Miller said her shop offers a unique experience and never wants to take that away from any customer. Which is why their doors remain open.

"For all of here this is like our second home," Miller shared.

Just down the street owner of Chopafellaz Jason Maclin said it was very scary what was going on just doors down.

"It was a lot to take in that day," he said.

Maclin shared many business on main street feel like family to him.

"It's a nice little tight knit community," he said.

It was scary, he shared, seeing everything unfold. Maclin was filled with worry for not just the businesses but also the fire fighter Jason Arno who was killed during the tragedy.

"There's someone who has a family who went to work and wasnt able to come home to their child and their wife - so thats the sad part of it," Maclin stated shaking his head.

Miller said to never forget to love on your loved ones because tomorrow is not promised.

"In just a moments time almost everything can be taken from you so appreciate what you have today," she said.