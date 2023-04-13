Maid of the Mist will launch 2023 season on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Maid of the Mist will set sail Saturday, April 15 - which will mark the beginning of its 2023 season.

This also marks the boat tour's 183rd consecutive season, one of the longest-running tourist attractions in the continent.

"Our cutting-edge e-boats are ready to provide our guests with a unique view of Niagara Falls, one of the world's most famous and impressive natural wonders," Maid of the Mist President Christopher Glynn said. "For many, Maid of the Mist and Niagara Falls are bucket list items, and we are happy to be able to play a role that is so important to so many people."

Tickets for adults are $28.25, children (6-12 years) are $16.50, and children 5 and under are free with an accompanying adult. You can purchase tickets for Maid of the Mist tours, here.