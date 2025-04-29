Maid of the Mist to set sail on its 140th season on May 1

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tradition that dates back to 1846, the Maid of the Mist will set sail on its 140th season on May 1. The season will run through November 2.

“Opening Day is one of celebration for the Niagara Falls travel and tourism industry. Our crew is ready to once again welcome the world and provide our guests with an iconic experience.” - Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn

Officials said Maid of the Mist features two all-electric, zero-emission vessels: James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, which were the first of their kind in North America when they were placed into service in 2020.

Tours depart every 30 minutes, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The hours of operation will be extended throughout the summer.

