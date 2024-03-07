Maid of the Mist to launch for the 2024 season on April 4

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's another sign that spring is near in Western New York, the Maid of the Mist announced it will set sail for the 2024 season on April 4.

During the spring, hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Tours will depart every 30 minutes.

The hours of operation will be extended throughout the summer. The season will run through November 3.

"This year marks the 139th consecutive season, making Maid of the Mist among the longest-continuously operating tourist attractions in North America," a release says.

There will be extended hours on April 8 for the total solar eclipse, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“A mild winter will allow us to open early this year. Our crew is ready to welcome the world to Niagara Falls for a bucket list experience that is like no other.” - Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn

