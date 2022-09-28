'Magnolia Ballet' awarded national award at Alleyway Theatre

BUFFALO, NY — 'Magnolia Ballet,' a play written by Terry Guest was awarded the David Goldman award for New American plays.

Guest says that this play was a retelling of his life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a person of color living in the South.

"It means literally everything to me, because it is a play that is about me," said Guest.

The play is about masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father.

"It has hard topics but, I promise you it is fun and funny, creative and inventive. There is dancing, and music. It is not a long slog of 'look how hard it is to be black and gay', it is about the joy of life," said Guest.

Director of Magnolia Ballet Carlos R. A. Jones says that theater is such a core part of what makes Buffalo the Queen City, and what makes Magnolia Ballet different from other shows.

“We want to tell stories. We want to tell different stories. We want to tell new ideas of how we see relationships, there are things that are available in around and come through everyone's life but we don't always see it through this lens. It's not like this is the fifth time they've seen 'Carousel' or something that nature. So that is the beauty of coming to Alleyway Theatre and that is the beauty of New Works and that is why this production is important,” said Jones.

You can find ticket information for Magnolia Ballet on the Alleyway Theatre's website.