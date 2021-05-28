Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported near Letchworth State Park

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.4 earthquake just east of Letchworth State Park in Livingston County.

The USGS reports that the earthquake took place two kilometers north, northeast of Tuscarora which is about an hour and a half east of Buffalo, and 45 minutes south of Batavia.

Officials say the earthquake happened just after 7:30 Thursday night.

We are fielding a lot of calls about a loud noise and a shake to the ground. We are continuing to investigate but preliminary report is an earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude in our area.



Please know there is no cause for alarm and we are continuing to verify the event as such. — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty (@theLivCoSheriff) May 28, 2021

