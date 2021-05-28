Watch
Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported near Letchworth State Park

USGS
Map showing earthquake in Steuben County
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 27, 2021
TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.4 earthquake just east of Letchworth State Park in Livingston County.

The USGS reports that the earthquake took place two kilometers north, northeast of Tuscarora which is about an hour and a half east of Buffalo, and 45 minutes south of Batavia.

Officials say the earthquake happened just after 7:30 Thursday night.

