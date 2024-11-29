'Mafia means everything': Friends of Buffalo Bills superfan asking for help after tragic accident in Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends of a Buffalo Bills superfan known as "Dia Billo" told me he's in the hospital following a tragic accident in Texas.

His real name is Jason Maldonado and while he lives in San Antonio, Texas his friends said his heart is right here in Bills Country.

"We're both in the same San Antonio Bill's Backer's Group," Steven Scott explained.

"We've become great friends just doing a lot of traveling together...being Bills Mafia brothers," said Robert Stallworth, Jr. "It's like a tight-knit family. We have our own group called the 12th Man Misfits."

Scott and Stallworth told me Maldonado and his wife were hit by a vehicle while walking recently. Maldonado was seriously injured and his wife was killed.

"He and his wife were out for a walk on Tuesday morning. They were kind of walking along the road from what I understand and were struck by a pickup truck. She passed away," explained Scott.

Scott said Jason is in the hospital with serious injuries and broken ribs, a broken pelvis and his leg is broken in three places.

According to Scott, Maldonado needs to be off his feet for two months and then at least another six months of physical therapy.

"That man has a heart of gold," said Stallworth. "He travels from San Antonio to come all the way to Buffalo just to show love and be with us."

"We say Mafia means everything and City of Good Neighbors and it really shows and we're hoping they help out again this time," Steven Sillo added.

They are asking Bills Mafia to do what they can to help, there is a Meal Train and GoFundMe set up for the Maldonado family.