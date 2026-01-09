M&T Bank's 'Billieve Together' rally boosts playoff vibes across Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank brought Buffalo Bills playoff energy directly into the community with its “Billieve Together” Playoff Rally. A decked-out Bills bus traveled to multiple stops across Buffalo and West Seneca on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills legend Eric Wood, mascot Billy Buffalo, the Bills Stampede Drumline, and DJ Milk and DJ Yes, along with M&T Bank employees and volunteers, traveled to each stop.

The rally started at Seneca One, then went to Westminster Community Charter School to surprise students. That was followed by a stop in the lobby of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, ending at the M&T Bank Southgate Plaza branch in West Seneca.

Each stop included giveaways such as “Billieve Together” flags, co-branded Buffalo Bills hats and socks, rally towels, and photo opportunities with Wood and Billy Buffalo. Live music and entertainment will also be part of the festivities.