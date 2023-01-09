M&T Bank partners with Buffalo non-profit The Teacher's Desk to prepare PanchoPacks to help local schools

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank is partnering with Buffalo non-profit The Teacher's Desk to prepare PanchoPacks to help local schools with supplies for their students.

Over 1000 teachers have already signed up for shopping this semester. Good news is that we have 2000 more available before the semester ends on Saturday May 13. Reserve your date today at https://t.co/0m7d44eZbe#buffalo #buffalony #giveback #buffaloteachers #buffaloschools pic.twitter.com/GnGc9O4xdk — The Teacher's Desk (@TeachersDeskBuf) January 5, 2023

Shales Caicedo, an employee here at M&T Bank, is spreading some positivity and reaching out to the community to help local schools. He shares its just like helping your own family.

"Buffalo is a family community," Caicedo said.

M&T Bank partnering with The Teacher's Desk is an effort to carry on Pancho Billa's legacy by helping pack more than 15 thousand PanchoPacks. They will be filled with school supplies and toiletries like hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrushes and more.

How can teachers get PanchoPacks: visit this website

"So Pancho Billa was a huge Bills fan and is continuing his legacy through donating essential resources to different schools," Next Gen Talent Team Member Arden Sorge said.

Sorge shares that it's a good feeling to be a part of something bigger than herself.

"It's just really great to be a part of something so large," she said.

Western New York's Regional M&T Bank President Eric Feldstein said this community service effort was created to achieve one goal.

"Our mission is to make a difference in our communities and our member's lives," Feldstein said.

On this victory Monday he says they are celebrating not just a Bills win, but the Queen City's resilience no matter how hard times may be.

"We are a community who has gone through so much over this past calendar year and what better way to celebrate our playoffs in the year that we've been through is to believe in one another and believe in our community and believe in the Buffalo Bills," he said.