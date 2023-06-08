M&T Bank opens new Tech Hub in Buffalo with plans to bring 500 workers downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Western New York's largest employers is getting even bigger and it could further cement Buffalo's place as a leader in technology development.

M&T Bank's new Tech Hub is bringing hundreds of jobs downtown. This builds on the company's deeply-rooted footprint in our region.

M&T employs roughly 8,000 people, a 50% jump from its workforce a decade ago.

It owns office space across the Queen City most noticeably in Buffalo's tallest building, Seneca One Tower. That's where the company's first Tech Hub is housed, a $58 million space across 10 floors.

Now a second Tech Hub is up and running. A $24 million investment in the Lafayette Court Building on Main Street. Lia Lando spoke with one M&T employee whose office is in this new space about why she moved thousands of miles to take this job here in Buffalo.

Andrea Pomaranski recently traded the sunshine and snow-free winters of Naples, Florida for Buffalo.

She's one of the newest workers in M&T Bank's new office space downtown and can't wait to go to work in the morning. She says she feels at home in the new space and starts her day in the office cafe.

"I end up meeting people who I've only seen their names on emails so I actually get to make my protein shake in the morning and get to shake hands with people I've seen on maybe a dozen or two emails," Andrea explains. She adds, "I'm thrilled to be able to stay in Buffalo because of M&T."

It's a workspace M&T is proud of and confident will help attract more tech professionals.

Fred Krajacic is an Executive Vice President at M&T. He says the office was designed to feel like home, "the tech group is at least three days in the office but they certainly work from home as well so they have that flexibility."

Krajacic says employees are encouraged to work together and there are no private offices in the new space. He explains, "We have a ton of collaborative spaces, soft seating where you can work together so you can work anywhere because nothing is really assigned."

Eric Feldstein is the Western New York Regional President at M&T. He's proud to announce the new multi-million dollar Tech Hub on Main Street downtown, which is separate from the Tech Hub in Seneca One Tower.

When asked if Buffalo has the talent pool to fill the jobs he says, "Buffalo absolutely has the talent pool. We're really spending a lot of time with community partners with organizations to recruit and find tech talent locally. These colleagues are going to be shopping at lunch, they're going to be visiting restaurants, they're going to be throughout our community."

A community Pomaranski is proud to be a part of, "Where else do you go to that you look forward to going to work every day? It is a privilege it truly is."

If you are interested in learning more visit the M&T website here.