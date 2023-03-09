M&T Bank, Buffalo Bills to honor local teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday their annual "Touchdown for Teachers" contest that recognizes the contributions made by local educators to their schools and communities.

Two finalists will be chosen from the contest nominations, which can be submitted online. The finalists will be chosen based on the degree of positive impact, involvement in their school and community, and their demonstrated commitment to education.

The top nominee will win the grand prize, which includes a $5,000 grant for their school, a surprise visit from a Buffalo Bills player or a Bills legend, and a virtual in-person tour of the M&T Tech Hub at Seneca One.

The runner-up will win a $1,000 grant for their school.

Educators at schools in Western New York counties including Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Genesee are eligible to be nominated.

You can nominate an educator, at this site, through April 7.