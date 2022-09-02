M.O.C.H.A firefighters are giving students fresh cuts for the first day of school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Engine 23 Members Of Color Helping All organization, also known as M.O.C.H.A, held a back to school event for young men heading back to the classrooms. The organization is made up of Buffalo firefighters of color offered free hair cuts to all students. But this gathering was about so much more than just hair cuts.

"So you can have a role model to think about when you're older," said soon to be 4th grader, Tamothy Cremer.

M.O.C.H.A members told 7 News barbershops are the perfect place to connect with kids and create a healthy bond.

"I think it's really important for young men to have positive male figures in their life," said Jeremy Gonzalez, firefighter and M.O.C.H.A member. "I mean that's something you get a lot in a barbershop. It's something you see a lot in our careers as firefighters. You get a lot of kids that just look up to you."

Anthony Freeman, M.O.C.H.A member, said this is the first of what they hope will become an annual.

"It's a fulfilling feeling just to help out our community and just provide something of assistance to the families," said Anthony Freeman. "Give them one less thing to worry about."

Montu Lighten is getting ready for his junior year of college. He went to the firehouse with his brothers. Lighten said having positive role models is important to him.

"My dad and stuff wasn't really around growing up," said Montu Lighten.

For M.O.C.H.A, this event is about more than just haircuts. For them and the students its about creating special bonds and an everlasting brotherhood.

"It's definitely like made a change in my life," said Lighten.