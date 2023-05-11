Lyme WNY hosts documentary shedding light on the quiet epidemic that has thousands of people suffering in US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The gorgeous weather Western New York has been enjoying this week probably has many dreaming of summer days outside.

In the meantime, there is a new effort to help protect families from a disease that is spread in the outdoors, that has seen a surge in the last few years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is the most common disease spread by bugs like ticks or mosquitoes, in the country.

The thing is though, there is no way of knowing just how many people get the disease, but a recent estimate based on insurance records suggests some 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated every year.

In Erie County, the latest data on reported cases actually spiked from 2015 to 2017, which almost quadrupled in that time alone.

There was an effort in East Aurora, Wednesday evening, where one local group was hoping to take the next steps in spreading awareness for Lyme disease, in which they say often goes overlooked.

"I have been misdiagnosed for ten years from anxiety, lupus, MS. You name it. Anything that they can come up with. Saying that it was all in my head until it got to a point where I couldn't walk," Jared Grenzebach said.

Described as "the quiet epidemic", the Lyme disease community often feels like it is the "unheard quantity".

The serious illness effects thousands of people.

Jared Grenzebach was diagnosed with the disease in November 2022.

He has been on antibiotics ever since.

"Therapy, psychotherapy, antibiotics, some herbal medicines, drinking a lot of water," Grenzebach said.

"I'm in pain all over my body. I haven't driven in 6 months. I've been out of work for six months," Grenzebach said. "It's really taken a toll on my life but I'm out of the wheelchair and I'm walking, and getting better day-by-day and hoping that in a couple years I'll get back to driving."

Grenzebach is hoping to spread the word of awareness and protection so no one has to go through his pain.

That is why Lyme Western New York produced a special documentary on the disease and the toll it has taken on the people living with it.

Lyme Western New York chair, Rebecca Roll said she hopes this documentary gets the attention of the medical community.

It is called "The Quiet Epidemic."

Lyme WNY chair Rebecca Roll said, "It's so misunderstood and it's so debilitating and we constantly meeting people every single month who have the same story of misdiagnosis, and I guess ignorance really, of just not paying attention and listening to their patients. We just want people to realize that it's real, and it's serious and it can be long-term, and we need help."

Hosted by the Aurora Theatre, the film discusses the unreliable testing and follows two patients who go through Lyme disease.

Roll explained, "We just need a voice. We want to be heard and we don't want to be quiet anymore."

Efforts have been made in the last few years, to help people get ahead of the disease.

Both Pfizer and Moderna announced last year they are developing vaccines for it.

In fact, the University at Buffalo is also helping develop a vaccine. They are currently looking for children ages 5 to 17 to test it on.

PREVIOUS STORY: University at Buffalo researchers working on a Lyme Disease vaccine as cases continue to rise