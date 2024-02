BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's officially the Lunar New Year next Saturday, but the Buffalo History Museum celebrated Sunday with performances of traditional Chinese drumming and dances.

Visitors also got to indulge in food provided by P.F. Chang's.

It's all to celebrate the beginning of the year of the dragon.

The Lunar New Year is an event celebrated by millions of people across the world on the first new moon of their calendar.