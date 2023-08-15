Luke Combs bringing the 2024 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour' to Highmark Stadium in April

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Country music superstar Luke Combs will bring his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour" to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in April 2024.

The reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will play two nights at Highmark Stadium, April 19 and April 20.

The April 19 show will feature The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Haley Whitters, and The Wilder Blue. The April 20 show will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.



With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!” - Luke Combs

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting August 23 at 4:00 p.m. local time and general on-sale will be August 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Those who are part of Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

You can see the full schedule of new tour dates that were announced on Tuesday below:



April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium~

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~

July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

*with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff