Luke Bryan's 'Country on Tour' coming to Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Luke Bryan's "Country On Tour" will kick off in Syracuse on June 15 and will make a stop at Darien Lake on June 16.

Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me. ⁰⁰Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. https://t.co/tqwLUXI1TO pic.twitter.com/ilHjXZPysz — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) January 30, 2023

The tour will feature special guests Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

