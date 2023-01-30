Watch Now
Luke Bryan's 'Country on Tour' coming to Darien Lake

Luke Bryan performs "Country On" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 15:07:00-05

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Luke Bryan's "Country On Tour" will kick off in Syracuse on June 15 and will make a stop at Darien Lake on June 16.

The tour will feature special guests Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can find more information here.

