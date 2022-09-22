Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz inducted into Buffalo Broadcaster's Hall of Fame

JAMESTOWN, NY — Jamestown, New York native Lucille Ball and Cuban-immigrant Desi Arnaz are inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Thursday, September 22nd.

Ball and Arnaz are being honored for their work on the hit television show 'I Love Lucy,' and for the behind the scenes innovations of the show.

'I Love Lucy' was one of the first comedy television shows that was shot on 35-millimeter film, filmed in front of a studio audience and with multiple camera angles, but because it was shot on film episodes were able to be aired again and again.

"Essentially, 'I Love Lucy' invented the concept of the re-run and i love lucy continues today on television and streaming," said Gary Hahn, Vice President of the National Comedy Center.

Ball was also the first woman to own a television studio with Arnaz, named Desilu Productions which made other iconic television shows like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and Mannix.

The legacy of the two filmmakers and actors continues to thrive in Jamestown through not just the Lucy and Desi Museum but in the National Comedy Center as well.

"Its a very fitting legacy to two of the greatest television creators and performers of all time," said Hahn.

Arnaz and Ball will honored in a ceremony on Thursday in Williamsville at 7 pm.