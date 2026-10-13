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Low-cost airline Breeze is getting ready for takeoff in Buffalo

The carrier will begin service to three cities next year
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Courtesy: Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways will begin service to and from Buffalo
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CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The number of airlines offering service from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is about to grow.

Breeze Airways, which prides itself as a "high-value, low-cost airline," will begin nonstop service from Buffalo to three cities — all in the Carolinas — starting next summer.

Service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays will start June 29; flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Thursdays and Sundays will start July 1; nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina on Mondays and Fridays will begin on July 2. Travelers can start booking immediately.

Breeze is offering promotional fares starting at $49 to $69 one way. The carrier, which has operated since 2021, offers service to 95 cities in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

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