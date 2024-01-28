'Love never fails': Kenmore neighbors build ramp for their friend battling cancer

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Examples of why Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors show up on the regular. This week, it's happening in Kenmore where neighbors are stepping up for Mike Shapiro.

He's been battling cancer and spending the last six months in the hospital. His tumor is now affecting his ability to walk.

He comes home Sunday, but before he does, his childhood friends came together to build him a wheelchair ramp.

"There are plenty of other things we could be doing, but nothing we'd rather be doing," said Neil Boron, Mike's friend.

They all grew up on Abbington Avenue and have been friends ever since. Mike's girlfriend says she's grateful they're stepping up.

"I never really understood this saying that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors until a couple days ago I found out this was happening," said Lynn Purchase, Mike's girlfriend.

Mike's friends say as soon as he's better, they're going out for wings and a beer.

"Love never fails, we're here to show love, we want Mike to know we love him and we're looking forward to him coming home soon," said Boron.