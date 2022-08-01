Love is in the air! Local couple gets engaged in unique way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you think of seasons in the year, you might think of spring, summer, fall, and winter. Couples that are dating could disagree though. They would add engagement and wedding seasons to the list.

Two of the absolute best seasons in all of dating. You see the joy on everyone's face when a proposal happens, and that was definitely the case for Barry Rebholz and Jessica Campas.

On Sunday, the couple of nearly eight years decided to take a trip to Riverworks in Buffalo. Little did Campas know, Rebholz was planning to drop to a knee and propose.

When they hopped on the Ferris Wheel, the Riverworks staff dropped a banner asking Jessica if she would marry Barry.

Of course, she said yes. As the sun was setting on the day, Barry and Jessica are cherishing this unique moment and will hold it near and dear to them for the rest of their lives.