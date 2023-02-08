Love is in the air! Lavocat's is preparing for their Valentine's Pop-Up

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to Valentine's Day, few things are better than finding fun activities to do with your significant other. This Saturday, Lavocat's Family Greenhouse and Nursery is getting ready for their third annual Valentine Boutique.

The event runs from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, February 11.

The following vendors will be selling their goods at the event.