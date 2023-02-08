Love is in the air! Lavocat's is preparing for their Valentine's Pop-Up

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to Valentine's Day, few things are better than finding fun activities to do with your significant other. This Saturday, Lavocat's Family Greenhouse and Nursery is getting ready for their third annual Valentine Boutique.
The event runs from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, February 11.
The following vendors will be selling their goods at the event.
- Becker Farms
- Bearded Barley Leather
- Buffalo Gals by White Rabbit
- Buffalo Head Designs clothing
- Clay by Jaclyn jewelry
- Colorstreet nails
- Coot's Woodworks
- Dana's Desserts
- Destiny Perez Designs gifts
- Enchanted Couture gifts
- GlitzD Jewelry
- Grapevine d'Vine wine
- Hazel Grove Studio gifts
- Hippie Sunflower Child skincare
- Larry Stolzenburg woodworking
- Laurel Tree bookmaker
- Love the Buff gifts
- Madonna's Guiding Light crystals
- Nickel City Bleach clothing
- Norwex products
- Pins & Pens
- Road Kiln jewelry
- Shop Pequeño Demonio gifts
- Simply Woven blankets
- So Good Granola
- Sunny Side Up kits
- Sunshine Art Design
- Tastefully Simple
- The Happy Craft Company
- Vase Place
- Vinegars, etc...
- Walker Works etching
- YMS Glass