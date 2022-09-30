Louisville-based nonprofit feeds 600+ WNY children amid viral 2021 donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills play the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon.

This is the team's first meeting since their playoff showdown at Highmark Stadium, two years ago.

During that game, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson left that game with an injury.

The Bills Mafia responded by supporting a charity that is close to Jackson's heart.

PREVIOUS STORY: After viral donation campaign started by Bills Mafia, organization donates bags of food to WNY

This is just another testament that Bills Mafia always comes through for those hoping to make a difference in their community.

Bills Mafia helped raise $553,000 to feed hungry children, through Blessings in a Backpack, since that AFC playoff game.

The nonprofit is a nationwide organization which was created in Louisville, Kentucky, aims to provide food on weekends to elementary students in America, who might otherwise go hungry.

Jackson also attended and played ball at the University of Louisville.

This token of generosity that started in Buffalo has opened more than ten new programs in Buffalo and five programs in Baltimore.

Because of this, an additional 520 kids in Louisville were being fed, and even more for children in Western New York.

Blessings in a Backpack CEO, Erin Kerr said, "Through support from the Bills Mafia, for over 600 kids, in the Greater Buffalo area, we have been able to leave school o Fridays with food in their backpacks. Somebody sees them, sees this need and is working hard to address the need."

Through the nonprofit, it has provided more than 137,000 "hungry-free" weekends for children all over the country.

As for Jackson, he currently has the second-best MVP odds behind only Josh Allen, while the Bills are cheered on as this year's championship favorite.

The Bills face the Ravens once again, Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m.