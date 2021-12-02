Buffalo Public School 72 closed Thursday due to heating issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public School 72, the Lorraine Academy, is closed Thursday due to an issue with the building's heating system.
According to a notice from the district, the school's boiler is malfunctioning.
The district tweeted about the closure late Wednesday evening, saying it expects to have the issue resolved in time for the school to reopen Friday.
Lorraine Academy #72 will be closed to students and staff tomorrow, Thursday, December 2, due to a malfunctioning boiler. We are cautiously optimistic the issue will be resolved for school on Friday. @WGRZ @wkbw @WBEN @news4buffalo @SPECNews1BUF @937WBLK @WBFO— Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) December 2, 2021