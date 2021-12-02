Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Public School 72 closed Thursday due to heating issue

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Posted at 4:05 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 04:07:28-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public School 72, the Lorraine Academy, is closed Thursday due to an issue with the building's heating system.

According to a notice from the district, the school's boiler is malfunctioning.

The district tweeted about the closure late Wednesday evening, saying it expects to have the issue resolved in time for the school to reopen Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!