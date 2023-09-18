Looking for a new job? You'll likely want to know about the new 'Pay Transparency Law' in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — How much money are you making?

Do you think your employer is being fair when it comes to equal pay?

A new law in New York State is aimed at leveling the playing field in the workplace. The "Pay Transparency Law" requires all job postings to include a salary or salary range. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the law in December 2022.

Kelly Cultrara, President of AP Professionals said her clients have been preparing for months.

"It really requires employers when they post jobs that they must be transparent and post a salary as well. They have to be specific and it really requires them to look at the market trends and do a competitive pay analysis. It can either be a fixed salary or it can be a salary range. This is exciting because for a few years now there has been a ban on asking potential employees or candidates or job seekers what their current or their previous salaries were. It shouldn't matter what you were previously making." Cultrara said.

Attorney John Godwin with Hodgson Russ says employers have to make sure they are compliant. Any employer with at least four employees has to include compensation and job descriptions in a job posting, promotion or transfer or they could face penalties. "Employees can be subject to stiff penalties for failing to comply with this, up to $3,000 per violation."