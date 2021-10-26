Looking for a job? Here are some suggestions that may help you get one step closer to an offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of jobs are posted for openings in Western New York on Indeed.com right now.

“You want to be strategic in the companies you’re applying to,” account executive at Acara Solutions Shannon Callahan said.

But some job hunters tell us on our Facebook page that they still aren’t having much luck:

FACEBOOK COMMENT: “47 applications, only two total interviews.”

FACEBOOK COMMENT: “I’m at somewhere around 50 apps with no responses…it’s like I’m begging for a job.”

FACEBOOK COMMENT: “I’m at 91 and that’s just on Indeed.”

So, what can you do to stand out?

Callahan said you should include key words from the job posting on your resume, keep your photo off, and don’t stress anymore about keeping your resume to one page.

“Just understand that someone is only scanning your resume for six seconds,” Callahan said.

She said this is a good example of a resume template:

Acara Solutions

But your resume should be a reflection of the role you’re in.

“If you have a role that’s creative, you can have your resume be creative,” Callahan said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New York State still has one of the lowest rates of job openings in the country at 5.7%. So, Callahan said connecting with recruiters or managers after applying is important.

“If you want that job and know that you’re a fit, go out there and find other ways you can get in front of that hiring manager, recruiting manager,” Callahan said.

And some who have applied to fewer jobs said they’re not running into the same issues.

FACEBOOK COMMENT: “I put in ten applications and got an offer from all ten.”

But another source of concern may be whether the job is a scam, so it’s important to do your research. Callahan suggests using LinkedIn to see if anyone else holds that position or researching the company.

“See what their mission statement is, see what jobs they have open on their own platform,” Callahan said,

And Callahan said it is important to keep a list of jobs you’ve applied to, as well as being sure you’re picking up phone calls and responding to emails in a timely fashion.