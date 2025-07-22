'Look twice, you might save a life': Street Smart Erie County Campaign aims to make roads safer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new public safety initiative in Erie County is aiming to make local roads safer for everyone, from drivers to cyclists to pedestrians.

"Street Smart Erie County," announced recently by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other local officials, is a year-round campaign focused on reducing injuries and fatalities on the roads.

The initiative is backed by the Erie County Department of Health, the Department of Public Works, and the Office for People with Disabilities.

“We are reminding everybody to be street smart out there, Street Smart Erie County,” Poloncarz said during the campaign launch on Tuesday. “That means be smart when you're driving, be smart when you're riding a bike, whether it's a motorcycle or an e-bike, and be attentive to the pedestrians around you. We don’t want to see pedestrian accidents, but sometimes they happen.”

So far in 2025, Erie County has reported 64 pedestrian-involved accidents, along with 47 involving motorcyclists and 53 involving bicyclists.

“People aren't paying attention,” Poloncarz added. “They're on their phones, dealing with other things, looking at their touch screens instead of looking ahead and seeing what’s in front of them. We need people to understand that they need to be attentive, they need to be street smart.”

For Brian Karter, the campaign couldn’t be more relevant. A London native who now lives in Buffalo, Karter said he’s never had a driver’s license. Instead, he walks or takes public transportation every day.

“I try to walk four miles a day, five if I can do it,” Karter said. “My dad was a bus driver, so we never had a car. I went by bus, and I teach at UB. I walk to the subway, I walk to the cemetery, and I get the subway up to the university.”

Dr. Gale Burstein, Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health, stressed that the numbers are preventable.

“Last year was too high," Burstein said. "These numbers are too high. We have to get them down. These are all preventable. If we just use common sense and be aware, don’t drive too fast, I think we’ll all be safe.”

As part of the campaign, Erie County will share safety messages throughout the year, increase outreach on social media, host community events, and promote awareness in neighborhoods.