Long lines for free gas and produce in Buffalo

Local church behind Saturday's giveaway
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 01, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some big crowds lined up outside of a Buffalo gas station Saturday, and for good reason.

The Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church gave away 25 dollars worth of gasoline, and a bag of free produce to the first 250 cars and trucks to show up.

This event was made possible through a partnership with the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation.

People who received the produce also received a phone number for the church to send in what dish they made with their fruits and veggies.

First prize will get a 200 dollar Amazon gift card.

The winner will be announced at the church's upcoming Community Days on July 29.

